OncoCyte: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) _ OncoCyte Corp. (OCX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The cancer diagnostic test developer posted revenue of $16,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.94. A year ago, they were trading at $4.21.

