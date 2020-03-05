https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Oil-Dri-Fiscal-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15108973.php
Oil-Dri: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.8 million.
The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share.
The maker of products for soil in the agriculture, horticulture and sports sectors posted revenue of $71 million in the period.
Oil-Dri shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $29.65, a rise of 2% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODC
