Ohio budget may impact broadband money, government networks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Senate’s budget plan would squash the state’s momentum toward boosting broadband access and make it harder to get more residents connected to high-speed internet in areas where the private sector isn’t stepping in, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.
As lawmakers sort through competing state budget proposals this week in pursuit of an agreement, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's administration is advocating for them to keep the $190 million that the House proposed for expanding residential broadband and scrap the Senate's proposed restrictions for local government-owned broadband networks.