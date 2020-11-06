Ocugen: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) _ Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Friday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The company's shares closed at 29 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.45.

