OFS Capital: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $32.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $2.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 30 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.99. A year ago, they were trading at $12.24.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFS