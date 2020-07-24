OFG: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) _ OFG Bancorp (OFG) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $21.8 million.

The bank, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $148.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $128.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

OFG shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 35% in the last 12 months.

