Nvidia and GE rise while Dillard's and Sasol fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Nvidia Corp., up $10.79 to $159.56

The chipmaker with a focus on video game consoles handily beat Wall Street's second quarter financial forecasts.

General Electric Co., up 78 cents to $8.79

The industrial conglomerate's CEO bought nearly $2 million worth of stock following allegations of fraud against the company.

Accuray Inc., down 23 cents to $2.83

The radiation oncology company reported a surprise loss during its fiscal fourth quarter.

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $13.81 to $138.69

The company acquired nearly 10% of its outstanding stock from investors through a modified Dutch auction.

Dillard's Inc., down $1.28 to $55.31

The department store operator reported a wider loss than Wall Street had forecast.

Sasol Ltd., down 74 cents to $17.67

The chemical and energy company said it is delaying reporting financial results as it reviews a large chemicals project in Louisiana.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $2.52 to $107.72

Long-term bond yields, which banks rely on to set interest rates on loans, edged higher after slipping all week.

Devon Energy Corp., up 92 cents to $22.54

Energy stocks rose with the price of oil.