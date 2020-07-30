NovoCure: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) _ NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Helier, Jersey-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The oncology drug developer posted revenue of $115.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.4 million.

NovoCure shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVCR