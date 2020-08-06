Norwegian Cruise Line: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $715.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $2.99 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.78 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.19 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $16.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line shares have dropped 77% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 70% in the last 12 months.

