'Nobody's winning': Drought upends life in US West basin GILLIAN FLACCUS, Associated Press July 1, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 2:25 a.m.
1 of45 Jamie Holt, lead fisheries technician for the Yurok Tribe, maneuvers a boat near a fish trap in the lower Klamath River on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Weitchpec, Calif. A historic drought and low water levels are threatening the existence of fish species along the 257-mile long river. "When I first started this job 23 years ago, extinction was never a part of the conversation," she said of the salmon. "If we have another year like we're seeing now, extinction is what we're talking about." Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
2 of45 Ben DuVal stands in a field of triticale, one of the few crops his family was able to plant this year due to the water shortage, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Tulelake, Calif. DuVal's family has farmed the land near the California-Oregon border for three generations, and this summer for the first time ever, he and hundreds of others who rely on irrigation from a depleted, federally managed lake aren't getting any water from it at all. Competition over the water in the Klamath Basin has always been intense, but this summer, because of a historic drought there is not enough water for the needs of farmers, Native American tribes and wildlife refuges. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 3 of45
4 of45 The Klamath River winds runs along Highway 96 on Monday, June 7, 2021, near Happy Camp, Calif. Competition over the water from the river has always been intense, but this summer there is not enough for all users. Native American tribes along the 257-mile-long river are watching fish species they have fished for generations hover closer to extinction as water flow are reduced. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
5 of45 A dead chinook salmon floats in a fish trap on the lower Klamath River on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Weitchpec, Calif. A historic drought and low water levels on the Klamath River are threatening the existence of fish species along the 257-mile long river. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 6 of45
7 of45 A tractor tears dried dirt on land that was unplanted this year due to the water shortage on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Tulelake, Calif. This summer for the first time ever, hundreds of farmers along the California-Oregon border who rely on irrigation from a depleted, federally managed lake aren't getting any water from it at all. Competition over the water in the Klamath Basin has always been intense, but this summer, because of a historic drought there is not enough water for the needs of farmers, Native American tribes and wildlife refuges. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
8 of45 A field book used by Yurok Tribe biologists is seen on the shore of the lower Klamath River while researchers monitor nearby chinook salmon populations on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Weitchpec, Calif. Competition over the water from the river has always been intense, but this summer there is not enough for all users. Native American tribes along the 257-mile-long river are watching fish species hover closer to extinction as water flows are reduced. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 9 of45
10 of45 Gilbert Myers, left, and Jamie Holt, lead fisheries technician for the Yurok Tribe, right, count dead chinook salmon pulled from a trap in the lower Klamath River on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Weitchpec, Calif. A historic drought and low water levels are threatening the existence of fish species along the 257-mile long river. "When I first started this job 23 years ago, extinction was never a part of the conversation," Holt said of the salmon. "If we have another year like we're seeing now, extinction is what we're talking about." Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
11 of45 Jamie Holt, lead fisheries technician for the Yurok Tribe, counts dead chinook salmon pulled from a trap in the lower Klamath River on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Weitchpec, Calif. A historic drought and low water levels are threatening the existence of fish species along the 257-mile-long river. "When I first started this job 23 years ago, extinction was never a part of the conversation," she said of the salmon. "If we have another year like we're seeing now, extinction is what we're talking about." Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 12 of45
13 of45 Jamie Holt, lead fisheries technician for the Yurok Tribe, right, and Gilbert Myers count dead chinook salmon pulled from a trap in the lower Klamath River on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Weitchpec, Calif. A historic drought and low water levels are threatening the existence of fish species along the 257-mile-long river. "When I first started this job 23 years ago, extinction was never a part of the conversation," she said of the salmon. "If we have another year like we're seeing now, extinction is what we're talking about." Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
14 of45 Gilbert Myers takes a water temperature reading at a chinook salmon trap in the lower Klamath River on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Weitchpec, Calif. Native American tribes along the 257-mile-long river are watching helplessly as fish species hover closer to extinction because of lower water levels caused by historic drought. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 15 of45
16 of45 Aaron Troy Hockaday Sr., a Karuk tribal member, holds a handmade mule deer drum decorated with fishing symbolism on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Happy Camp, Calif. Salmon have been fished from the Klamath River by members of the Karuk Tribe for generations, but recently the tribe has declared a state of emergency. They say climate change and the worst hydrologic conditions in the Klamath Basin in modern history have led to the decline of the salmon population. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
17 of45 A salmon tattoo is seen on the leg of Jamie Holt, lead fisheries technician for the Yurok Tribe, while documenting chinook deaths in the lower Klamath River on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Weitchpec, Calif. A historic drought and low water levels are threatening the existence of fish species along the 257-mile-long river. "When I first started this job 23 years ago, extinction was never a part of the conversation," she said of the salmon. "If we have another year like we're seeing now, extinction is what we're talking about." Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 18 of45
19 of45 A dead chinook salmon is documented at a salmon trap on the lower Klamath River on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Weitchpec, Calif. A historic drought and low water levels on the Klamath River are threatening the existence of fish species along the 257-mile-long river. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
20 of45 Dead chinook salmon are lined up before being documented at a salmon trap on the lower Klamath River on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Weitchpec, Calif. A historic drought and low water levels on the Klamath River are threatening the existence of fish species along river. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 21 of45
22 of45 The Klamath Tribes Fish and Wildlife facility, where the health of native suckerfish is tracked, is seen here on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Chiloquin, Ore. Toxic algae blooms in the Upper Klamath Lake threatens the habitat for the endangered species. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
23 of45 A fish trap used to catch and document the health of salmon floats in the lower Klamath River on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Weitchpec, Calif. Native American tribes along the 257-mile-long river are watching helplessly as fish species hover closer to extinction because of lower water levels caused by the historic drought. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 24 of45
25 of45 Toxic algae are seen in a sample of Upper Klamath Lake water on Thursday, June 10, 2021, near Klamath Falls, Ore. Toxic algae blooming in the lake threatens the vital habitat for the endangered suckerfish. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
26 of45 A tent erected by a small group of farmers protesting the lack of water allocation to irrigators sits next to the head gates of the Klamath River on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Klamath Falls, Ore. The group has threatened to forcibly open the head gates of the Upper Klamath Lake if the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation does not release water for irrigators. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 27 of45
28 of45 Alex Gonyaw, senior fish biologist for the Klamath Tribes, examines juvenile suckerfish at the tribe's fish and wildlife facility on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Chiloquin, Ore. Toxic algae blooms in the Upper Klamath Lake threaten the habitat for the endangered species. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
29 of45 Paul Simmons, executive director of the Klamath Water Users Association, talks about the history of the Klamath Water Basin project on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Klamath Falls, Ore. The nonprofit private corporation represents the water needs for agricultural members who draw water from the Klamath Reclamation Project along both sides of the California-Oregon border. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 30 of45
31 of45 Danny Nielsen sits around a gas fire on property he purchased next to the head gates of the Klamath River on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Klamath Falls, Ore. Nielsen, who owns 43 acres in the Klamath Project, is among those who have threatened to forcibly open the head gates of the Upper Klamath Lake if the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation does not release water for downstream users. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
32 of45 Danny Nielsen walks through a tent on property he purchased next to the head gates of the Klamath River, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Klamath Falls, Ore. Nielsen, who owns 43 acres in the Klamath Project, is among those who have threatened to forcibly open the head gates of the Upper Klamath Lake if the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation does not release water for downstream users. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 33 of45
34 of45 A small stream runs through the dried, cracked earth of a former wetland near Tulelake, Calif., Wednesday June 9, 2021. The area was drained in an effort to prevent an outbreak of avian botulism, which occurs when water levels become too low. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
35 of45 Erika DuVal moves an irrigation pipe through a field of triticale, one of the few crops her family was able to plant this year due to the water shortage, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Tulelake, Calif. The DuVal family has farmed the land near the California-Oregon border for three generations, and this summer for the first time ever, they and hundreds of others who rely on irrigation from a depleted, federally managed lake aren't getting any water from it at all. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 36 of45
37 of45 Erika DuVal drives a swather through a field of triticale, one of the few crops her family was able to plant this year due to the water shortage, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Tulelake, Calif. The DuVal family has farmed the land near the California-Oregon border for three generations, and this summer for the first time ever, they and hundreds of others who rely on irrigation from a depleted, federally managed lake aren't getting any water from it at all. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
38 of45 Ben DuVal stands in a field of triticale, one of the few crops his family was able to plant this year due to the water shortage, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Tulelake, Calif. DuVal's family has farmed the land near the California-Oregon border for three generations, and this summer for the first time ever, he and hundreds of others who rely on irrigation from a depleted, federally managed lake aren't getting any water from it at all. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 39 of45
40 of45 Ben DuVal walks past a dry irrigation pipe in a field he had rented for crops this year but was unable to plant due to the water shortage, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Tulelake, Calif. DuVal's family has farmed the land near the California-Oregon border for three generations, and this summer for the first time ever, he and hundreds of others who rely on irrigation from a depleted, federally managed lake aren't getting any water from it at all. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
41 of45 The DuVal family eats dinner together in their farmhouse on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Tulelake, Calif. Ben DuVal said he worries the continued water shortage will prevent him from passing on their farming way of life to his kids. DuVal's family has farmed the land near the California-Oregon border for three generations, and this summer for the first time ever, he and hundreds of others who rely on irrigation from a depleted, federally managed lake aren't getting any water from it at all. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less 42 of45
43 of45 Birds and other wildlife move through a wetland in the Klamath River Basin on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Tulelake, Calif. Extreme drought is tearing apart communities in the massive basin, which spans the Oregon-California border. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
44 of45 Clouds hover over the the Upper Klamath Lake on Thursday, June 10, 2021, near Klamath Falls, Ore. The farmers draw their water from the 96-square-mile lake, which is also home to suckerfish. Nathan Howard/AP Show More Show Less
45 of45
TULE LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Ben DuVal knelt in a barren field near the California-Oregon border and scooped up a handful of parched soil as dust devils whirled around him and birds flitted between empty irrigation pipes.
DuVal’s family has farmed this land for three generations, and this summer, for the first time, he and hundreds of others who rely on a federally managed lake to quench their fields aren’t getting any water from it at all.
