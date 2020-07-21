Nicolet Bankshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.5 million.

The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.28 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $54.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Nicolet Bankshares shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $54, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.

