Nice: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) _ Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $44.8 million.

The Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $393.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $395.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Nice expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.33 to $1.43.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $403 million to $413 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Nice shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICE