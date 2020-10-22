Nextgen Healthcare: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The provider of health care information systems posted revenue of $140 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.4 million.

Nextgen Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of 83 cents to 93 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $535 million to $551 million.

Nextgen Healthcare shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.89, a drop of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXGN