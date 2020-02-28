NewLink: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ NewLink Genetics Corp. (NLNK) on Friday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $433,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $43 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $936,000.

The company's shares closed at $1.47. A year ago, they were trading at $1.67.

