NewLink: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ NewLink Genetics Corp. (NLNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.5 million in its third quarter.

The Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $246,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.57. A year ago, they were trading at $2.14.

