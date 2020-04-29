New York Community Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) _ New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $92.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westbury, New York-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $457.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $261.4 million, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.5 million.

New York Community Bancorp shares have dropped slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYCB