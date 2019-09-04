Navistar: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) _ Navistar International Corp. (NAV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $156 million.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The truck and engine maker posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

Navistar expects full-year revenue in the range of $11.25 billion to $11.75 billion.

Navistar shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 50% in the last 12 months.

