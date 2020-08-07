National HealthCare: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $28.3 million.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 92 cents per share.

The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $261.6 million in the period.

National HealthCare shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHC