National Bank of Canada: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $267.8 million.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.54 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

National Bank of Canada shares have fallen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.46, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

