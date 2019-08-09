Nathan's: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) _ Nathan's Famous Inc. (NATH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $5.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jericho, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.28.

The hot dog chain posted revenue of $30.5 million in the period.

Nathan's shares have risen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATH