Napco: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Amityville, New York-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The security products and software company posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period.

Napco shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.

