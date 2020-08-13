https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/NXT-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15482767.php
NXT: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.
The resource surveying company posted revenue of $99,000 in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 26 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 30 cents.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSFDF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSFDF
View Comments