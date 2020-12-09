NCino: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) _ NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $54.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, nCino expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $53 million to $53.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

NCino expects full-year results to range from a loss of 17 cents per share to a loss of 16 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $200.7 million to $201.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCNO