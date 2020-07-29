NCR: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ NCR Corp. (NCR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $64 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period.

NCR shares have dropped 52% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.72, a drop of 48% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCR