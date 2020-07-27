NBT: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) _ NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $24.7 million.

The Norwich, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $122.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $115.5 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

NBT shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.32, a decline of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBTB