Mondelez: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.42 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $6.36 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.31 billion.

Mondelez shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 21%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $52.83, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months.

