Molson Coors: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $195 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.5 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.44 billion.

Molson Coors shares have dropped 32% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 1%. The stock has dropped 35% in the last 12 months.

