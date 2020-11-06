Modine: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $8.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $461.4 million in the period.

Modine shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 38% in the last 12 months.

