Microsoft, Lennar fall; Apellis, US Steel rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: AT&T Inc., down 87 cents to $31.37. The telecom giant will combine media businesses including CNN and HBO with Food Network-owner Discovery. United States Steel Corp., up 86 cents to $26.36. The European Union and the U.S. will temporarily suspend measures at the heart of a steel tariff dispute. Newmont Corp., up $3.25 to $74. The gold company completed its buyout of GT Gold. Marathon Petroleum Corp., up $1.44 to $61.52. Oil prices ticked higher and helped lift energy company stocks. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $8.80 to $53.06. The biotechnology company received regulatory approval for its rare blood disorder treatment Empaveli. Microsoft Corp., down $2.97 to $245.18. Big Tech companies slipped as investors continued to weigh the impact of inflation and a broad economic recovery on the sector. Sanofi, up 75 cents to $53.49. The drug developer and GlaxoSmithKline reported encouraging results from a COVID-19 vaccine study. Lennar Corp., down $1.62 to $98.09. Homebuilders slipped after the National Association of Home Builders said rising prices have not shaken builders' confidence.