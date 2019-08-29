Methode: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $28.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $270.2 million in the period.

Methode shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEI