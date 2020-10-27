Meridian Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) _ Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $16.7 million.

The Peabody, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The holding company for East Boston Savings Bank posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $52.4 million.

Meridian Bancorp shares have fallen 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.57, a decrease of 40% in the last 12 months.

