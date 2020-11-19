Matthews International: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $7.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The casket and memorial manufacturer posted revenue of $399.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $87.2 million, or $2.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.5 billion.

Matthews International shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.32, a decrease of 20% in the last 12 months.

