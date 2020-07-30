Materialise: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) _ Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The Levuen, Belgium-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company posted revenue of $42.7 million in the period.

Materialise shares have risen 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 41% in the last 12 months.

