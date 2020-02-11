Masco: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) _ Masco Corp. (MAS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $453 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, were 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $935 million, or $3.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.71 billion.

Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 per share.

Masco shares have climbed 3.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 4%.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAS