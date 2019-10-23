MarketAxess: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $54 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.42.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $131.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.4 million.

MarketAxess shares have climbed 61% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 74% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKTX