MarketAxess: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $74.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.96.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $169 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.9 million.

MarketAxess shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 66% in the last 12 months.

