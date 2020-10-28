Marine Products: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.

The recreational boat maker posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period.

Marine Products shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPX