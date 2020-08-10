Marchex: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $25.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.78. A year ago, they were trading at $3.62.

