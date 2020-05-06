MannKind: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) _ MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its first quarter.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.33. A year ago, they were trading at $1.55.

