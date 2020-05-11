MMA Capital Management: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents.

The investment firm posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

MMA Capital Management shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $26.99, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMAC