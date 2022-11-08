Lyft, TripAdvisor fall; Five9, Hims & Hers rise

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Lyft Inc., down $3.24 to $10.90. The ride-hailing app reported disappointing third-quarter rider growth and revenue. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $14.83 to $93.57. The publisher of \u201cGrand Theft Auto\u201d and other video games reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial results. TripAdvisor Inc., down $4.12 to $19.68. The travel reservation site's third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Five9 Inc., up $7.10 to $54.10. The provider of cloud-based software to call centers beat analysts' third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts. Medtronic Plc., down $5.35 to $80.19. The medical device maker gave investors a disappointing update on a study involving a hypertension device. Kohl's Corp., up $1.97 to $28.82. CEO Michelle Gass is leaving the department store chain to become the president of Levi Strauss. Hims & Hers Health Inc., up 91 cents to $5.53. The telehealth consulting company beat analysts' third-quarter financial forecasts. Perrigo Co., down $6.02 to $33.26. The drug company's third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.