Luminex: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Luminex Corp. (LMNX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The manufacturer of testing systems for biotechnology companies posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.3 million.

Luminex expects full-year revenue of $410 million.

Luminex shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.83, a climb of 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMNX