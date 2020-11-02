Loews: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $139 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share.

The commercial property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $3.47 billion in the period.

Loews shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 1%. The stock has declined 29% in the last 12 months.

