Loews: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $632 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.20 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and investment costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The commercial property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period.

Loews shares have fallen 40% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 12%. The stock has declined 37% in the last 12 months.

