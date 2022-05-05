Live updates | UN: Operation underway to evacuate civilians The Associated Press May 5, 2022 Updated: May 5, 2022 4:50 p.m.
1 of32 Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Heavy fighting is raging at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to finish off the city's last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port. AP Show More Show Less
2 of32 Injured Natalia Rudneva, 59, reacts as her son was hospitalised after night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of32
4 of32 Teenagers on bicycles pass a bridge destroyed by shelling near Orihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
5 of32 Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Heavy fighting is raging at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to finish off the city's last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port. AP Show More Show Less 6 of32
7 of32 In this handout photo taken from video released on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 by Donetsk People's Republic Interior Ministry Press Service, Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine. Heavy fighting is raging at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to finish off the city's last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port. (Donetsk People's Republic Interior Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of32 The gutted remains of the Antonov An-225, world's biggest cargo aircraft, surrounded by Russian military vehicles destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of32
10 of32 Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
11 of32 An icon stands next to a military helmet at a check point in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less 12 of32
13 of32 Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Szmyhal, center, talks to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, left, and Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, 2nd left, at the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The conference aims to raise funds for Ukraine's growing humanitarian needs. Poland and Sweden want to encourage their partners to jointly respond to the difficult humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Michal Dyjuk/AP Show More Show Less
14 of32 Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda speaks during the official inauguration of the Gas Interconnection Poland–Lithuania (GIPL) gas pipeline in Jauniunai, near Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, May 5, 2022. A 500-million-euro ($530 million) Lithuanian-Polish natural gas transmission pipeline was inaugurated Thursday, completing another stage of regional independence from Russian energy sources. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Show More Show Less 15 of32
16 of32 European leaders attend the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The conference aims to raise funds for Ukraine's growing humanitarian needs. Poland and Sweden want to encourage their partners to jointly respond to the difficult humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Michal Dyjuk/AP Show More Show Less
17 of32 Workers stand next to a crater after night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less 18 of32
19 of32 A man carries chairs out of an office on a ground floor of an apartment building destroyed by night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
20 of32 Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, right, with his wife Antri, and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, left, with his partner Gauthier Destenay are seen before their meeting at the presidential palace in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Bettel's visit comes amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine which he will discuss with the Cypriot president, as well as the European Union's efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less 21 of32
22 of32 Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during a media conference during the official inauguration of the Gas Interconnection Poland–Lithuania (GIPL) gas pipeline in Jauniunai, near Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, May 5, 2022. A 500-million-euro ($530 million) Lithuanian-Polish natural gas transmission pipeline was inaugurated Thursday, completing another stage of regional independence from Russian energy sources. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Show More Show Less
23 of32 Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less 24 of32
25 of32 A view of hardware of the Jauniunai Gas Compressor station, near Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, May 5, 2022. A 500-million-euro ($530 million) Lithuanian-Polish natural gas transmission pipeline was inaugurated Thursday, completing another stage of regional independence from Russian energy sources. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Show More Show Less
26 of32 A view of hardware of the Jauniunai Gas Compressor station, near Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, May 5, 2022. A 500-million-euro ($530 million) Lithuanian-Polish natural gas transmission pipeline was inaugurated Thursday, completing another stage of regional independence from Russian energy sources. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Show More Show Less 27 of32
28 of32 Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, left, welcomes Polish President Andrzej Duda for the official inauguration of the Gas Interconnection Poland–Lithuania (GIPL) gas pipeline in Jauniunai, near Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, May 5, 2022. A 500-million-euro ($530 million) Lithuanian-Polish natural gas transmission pipeline was inaugurated Thursday, completing another stage of regional independence from Russian energy sources. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Show More Show Less
29 of32 A view of hardware of the Jauniunai Gas Compressor station, near Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, May 5, 2022. A 500-million-euro ($530 million) Lithuanian-Polish natural gas transmission pipeline was inaugurated Thursday, completing another stage of regional independence from Russian energy sources. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Show More Show Less 30 of32
31 of32 Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, left, Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson and President of the European Commission, center, and Ursula von der Leyen, right, attend the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The conference aims to raise funds for Ukraine's growing humanitarian needs. Poland and Sweden want to encourage their partners to jointly respond to the difficult humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Michal Dyjuk/AP Show More Show Less
32 of32
UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations says a third operation is underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol’s besieged steel plant and the city, which is surrounded by Russian forces.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that a third evacuation is taking place and U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said its aim is to evacuate more civilians from Mariupol and the sprawling Azovstal steel plant.
Written By
The Associated Press