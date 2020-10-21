Lithia Motors: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) _ Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $158.8 million.

The Medford, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $6.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $6.89 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.21 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $3.62 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.

Lithia Motors shares have increased 77% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 92% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAD