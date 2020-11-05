Liberty Broadband: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $69 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 38 cents.

The tracking stock posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.

Liberty Broadband shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 28% in the last 12 months.

