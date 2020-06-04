Lexinfintech: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $95.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents.

The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $353.1 million in the period.

Lexinfintech shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LX