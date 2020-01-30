Levi Strauss: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $95.8 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The jeans maker posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $394.6 million, or 97 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.76 billion.

Levi Strauss expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.18 to $1.22 per share.

Levi Strauss shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEVI