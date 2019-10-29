Landmark Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) _ Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

The Manhattan, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $14 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.2 million.

Landmark Bancorp shares have decreased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.76, a drop of 12% in the last 12 months.

